Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 1, 2023

Joseph Michael Fowler, 32, London, failure to appear. Bond is $595 cash. Booked at 4:17 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen Mark Campbell, 52, Lexington, possession controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 11:18 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

no pic

-30-