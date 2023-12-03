Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

Sally Anna Marie Wood, 57, Bloomfield, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; criminal mischief, first-degree; assault, second-degree, police officer; no registration receipt; no insurance. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Shane Lyvers, 43, Cox’s Creek, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 10:56 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-