Obituary: Debbie Boone-Cheser, 65, Bardstown

Debbie Boone-Cheser, 65, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, at Cooper Trail Senior Living in Bardstown. She was born June 26, 1958, in Bardstown to the late Vincent Fabian and Lula Mae Warden Downs. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Andrea Haydon’s dental office and was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church. She was very creative. She enjoyed antiquing, loved cats, but more than anything, she loved her sons, they were her world.

The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Natasha Taylor, Lois O’Bryan and Anna Raspberry.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Dale Cheser; one sister, Carolyn Thompson; and one brother, Ronnie Downs.

She is survived by two sons, Braxton Hunter (Sydnee) Boone of New Hope and Fabian Alex (Jessica) Boone of Bardstown; two stepchildren, Alisha (John) Hammond of Bloomfield and Corey (Megan) Cheser of New Hope; one sister, Cathy (Victor) Hall of Bardstown; one brother, Willie (Cathy) Downs of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Wade, Hadley, Warren, Mason, and Logan; two step-grandchildren, Katherine and Owen, five nieces and nephews, Tammy (Stuart) Edelen, Shannon Downs (Chad) Kemplin, Troy Downs, Justin (Michelle) Hall, Ben (Emily) Hall; her special cat, Keke; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Kevin Lutz officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Catholic Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, and 8:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

