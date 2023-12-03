Obituary: Grace Taylor, 97, Louisville

Grace Taylor, 97, of Louisville, died Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, at her nursing home in Louisville. She enjoyed a long and fruitful life of 97 years. Her passions were her family, her Catholic faith, and her career in banking. She was always a loving, accepting lady that had open arms for everyone. There was always room for one more in her heart. Her love and warmth enveloped a great number of people in her life.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Jesse M. Chapin; her second husband, Francis Hilman Taylor; her long-time companion, Jimmy Allen; one sister, Margaret (Babo) Walker; and two brothers, Paul Brangers and John Brangers.

She is survived by her 12 children, Maria (Red) Withrow, Maryann Wolf, Betty Jean (Burr) Hearon, Theresa Chapin, Ruth (Jimmy) Briggs, Pat (Doug) Edelen, Kathy (Jerry) Myers, Joe (May) Taylor, Bernard Taylor, Mike (Karen) Taylor, Charlie (Denise) Taylor, and Norm Chapin (Jack Bailey); one sister, Mary Shields; one brother,, George Brangers; 27 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at St. Gregory Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burail is in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Louisville.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, and 8:30-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with prayers at 5:30 on Wednesday.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

