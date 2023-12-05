Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 4, 2023

Darien Douglas Nailor, 19, Cadiz, speeding, 20 mph over speed limit; operating vehicle with expired operators license; possession of open alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond is $5,000 surety. Booked at 2:03 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Mary Anne Merriman, 32, New Haven, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, by Probation and Parole.

Kendrick L. Wilson, 37, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. No bond. Booked at 6:05 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, by the Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-