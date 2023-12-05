Update: County employee health plans won’t be dropped by Baptist Health

Magistrates Keith Metcalfe, right, and Adam Wheatley, prepare for the start of Tuesday morning’s Nelson Fiscal Court meeting.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023 — According to new information provided by Judge Executive Tim Hutchins, the dispute between Baptist Health and United Healthcare insurance will not affect Baptist Health’s acceptance of the county employee’s health insurance.

County employees can rest assured their health insurance plans will still be accepted by Baptist Health next year. The dispute will not affect county employees’ insurance as was initially believed.

The disagreement is regarding United Healthcare Medicare Advantage reimbursement rates. The dispute only affects the company’s Medicare Advantage plans’s relationship with Baptisit Health.

A letter from a United Healthcare representative received Tuesday confirmed that there was no issue regarding the county employee’s insurance plans.

“We have a very positive and proactive relationship in place currently, so customers on the commercial side need not worry,” Megan Flynn, a United Healthcare account executive wrote in response to questions regarding the dispute between Baptist Health and the insurance company.

CODE ENFORCEMENT. Hutchins decided to delay discussion and action on the proposed changes to the county’s code enforcement ordinance.

Hutchins said he wanted to eliminate some currently required inspections on things like small outbuildings and other small structures. He said he will not modify or eliminate the inspection program for commercial or residential construction, or inspections that keep homes and commercial buildings safe.

ETHICS ORDINANCE. The county approved a new ethics ordinance that will include the cities of Bloomfield, Fairfield and New Haven.

The updated ordinance increases the ethics board membership from five to nine members, with three appointees from the county government, three appointees from the City of Bardstown, and one each from Fairfield, Bloomfield and New Haven.

The ordinance update also informs the judge-executive or city mayor if an ethics complaint is filed against an employee of the county or individual city.

STREET LIGHTS. Judge-Executive Hutchins asked the public to contact his office if they observe street lights out at any of the major intersections that involve county roads. The county maintains those street lights as they were placed in those locations to improve safety and help motorists locate intersecting highways.

HOLIDAY GARBAGE COLLECTION. No garbage collection routes will be run in the county on Monday, Dec. 25th. The rest of the week’s garbage will be picked up on a one-day delay, with Friday’s garbage collected on the Saturday after Christmas.

Additionally, the Nelson County Landfill will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023.

In other business, the court

— approved an amendment to the county clerk’s budget. Nelson County Clerk Jeanette Sidebottom said her office did not receive as much revenue as budgeted from real estate filings, but it did receive more motor vehicle revenue.

— approved the 2024 budget for the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office. At the start of each calendar year, the sheriff’s office starts with zero cash in its accounts. The office receives an interest-free loan from the state so the office can cover expenses until it has revenue coming in.

