Nelson County Jail Logs — Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023

Terry Allen Neal, 39, Cincinnati, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine) (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:04 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Kenneth Russell Adams, 43, North Dinwiddie, Va., wanton endangerment, first-degree (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:24 a.m. Tuesday,, Dec. 5, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office

Rachel Elizabeth Hodge, 23, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (heroin); possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal; no operator’s license. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.