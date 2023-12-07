Video: State Rep. Massaroni is guest on WBRT’s ‘Bradford & Brooks’ Dec. 6, 2023

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 — State Representative Candy Massaroni was the studio guest on WBRTs “Bradford & Brooks” radio show on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. Massaroni is a freshman legislator in her first term representing Kentucky’s 50th House district. She talked about her experiences in the General Assembly and a look ahead at the 2024 session of the General Assembly that begins next month.

