Obituary: Patricia Allen ‘Patsy’ Roby, 80, Cox’s Creek

Patricia Allen “Patsy” Roby, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville. She was born in Jeffersonville, Ind., to the late Malcolm and Martha Dennis Adams. She was a former employee of Bardstown Sewing Factory and a homemaker. She loved horseback riding, she won numerous ribbons, barrel racing and trail riding. She enjoyed her time with all her grandchildren. She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church and had received a certificate from the church for reading the New Testament twice.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the caregivers at Norton Hospital Hosparus Pavilion.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Geraldine Adams Reynolds; and three brothers, George Adams, Forrest Adams and Frank Adams.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, T.R. “Tommy” Roby of Deatsville; two sons, Thomas “Boo” (Barbara) Roby Jr., of Bardstown and Patrick (Cindy) Roby of Deatsville; two sisters, Maxine Pinkston and Betty Mattingly, both of Bardstown; six grandchildren, Samantha, Kelli, Whitney, Kimberly, Thomas and Coty; two stepgrandchildren, Patrick and Bryan; six great-grandchildren; three stepgreat-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at New Salem Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Gann and Bro. Billy Cross officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the church.

Expressions of sympathy may go to the New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in lieu of flowers and gifts.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

