Obituary: Wanda Lee Bartley, 79, Bardstown

Wanda Lee Bartley, 79, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born Aug. 8, 1944, in Louisville to the late Joseph Julian and Naomi Marie Bell Nalley. She worked for the Nelson County Board of Education for more than 40 years as a bus driver. She liked to be outdoors, especially gardening. She liked to go to bingo, read, be with her grandbabies and watch University of Louisville sports.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Bartley; one daughter and son-in-law, Ramona (Davy) Coffey; one son, Lee Bartley; five 5 sisters, Judy Nalley, Joyce Norris, Della Metcalf, Henrietta Fogle and Madonna Bowman; and four brothers, Jr. Nalley, Jerry Nalley, Mike Nalley and Bruce Nalley.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Bartley and Deborah (Terry) Brown, both of Bardstown; one son, Bill Bartley of Bardstown; two sisters, Patty (Greg) Bruner and Sue (Danny) Miles, both of St. Francis; four brothers, Joe (Sherry) Nalley of Tennessee, Jimmy Nalley of Loretto, Bert (Celia) Nalley of Georgia and Steve Nalley of Loretto; 10 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The family has followed her wishes for cremation.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

