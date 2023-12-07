Obituary: Howard M. Cusick, 70, Bardstown

Howard M. Cusick, 70, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin. He was born July 12, 1953, in Bardstown. He was a retired truck driver for Wal-Mart and a member of Agape Christian Fellowship.

HOWARD M. CUSICK

He was preceded in death by his parents. H.B. and Rose Cusick.

He is survived by his wife, Melba Cusick of Bardstown; one daughter, Amanda Cusick of Bardstown; five sisters, Rosie Brooks (Roy) of Williamsburg, Lucy Heath (Jerry) of Jacksboro, Tenn., Barbara Melton (Gary) of Wartburg, Tenn., Lori Neidenzu (Philip) of Wilmington, Del., and Michele Banks of Erlanger; four brothers, Brent Cusick (Dianne) of Bardstown, Wayne Cusick of Dunedin, Fla, Joe Cusick (Shelley) and John Cusick (Robin), both of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in Bardstown Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Hilbert officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-