Nelson County Jail Logs — Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

Del Patrick Creason, 54, Winchester, possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; violations of condition of release (2 counts). Bond is $5,500 cash. Booked at 12:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Henry Roy Iles, 51, Morgantown, promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Vernon Eugene Lee, 53, Elkton, operating a motor vehicle under the influence eof alcohol/drugs/etc. No bond. Booked at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Jacob Benjamin Phillips, 27, Louisville, burglary, third-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition – shoplifting, $500 or more but less than $10,000 value (2 counts). No bond. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Benita Elaine Festervan, 38, Paris, probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Dale Perry, 50, Winchester, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 12:13 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Julie Ann Price, 46, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:24 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joshua Mark Taylor, 36, Russellville, forgery, first-degree; possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); burglary, third-degree (5 counts); bail jumping, first-degree; burglary, second-degree (4 counts); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, $500 or more but less than $10,000 value; receiving stolen property under $10,000 value. No bond. Booked at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Erika Nicole Dymun, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $626 cash. Booked at 12:51 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joseph Alan Wimpee, 53, Franklin, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 12:56 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Joshua David Mullens, 37, Ironstown, Ohio, burglary, third-degree; promoting contraband, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 12:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Wayne Moore, 42, Garrison, possession of controlled substance; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. No bond. Booked at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Vincent Jones, 42, Bethpage, Tenn., probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 1:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominick Cervantae Woods, 22, Campbellsville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Nichole Childers, 24, Brandenburg, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Freddie Dewayne Myers, 46, Sentel, trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (2 or more grams methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Eddy Pena Socarras, 34, Louisville, driving on a DUI-suspended license; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; no registration plates. No bond. Booked at 3:27 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Bardsdtown Police Department.

Tristan Ray Sago, 27, Bowling Green, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine). No bond. Booked at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office.

Richard Devan Thompson, 28, Shepherdsville, failure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor Lee Brandy, 28, Bardstown, serving parole violation warrant. No bond. Booked at 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Melvin Ray Arterburn, 40, Bardstown, sexual abuse, first-degree; sexual abuse, first-degree, victim under 12 years of age. No bond. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Jeremie Douglas Campbell, 50, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

-30-