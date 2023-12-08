Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023

Joseph Darnell Crowe, 47, Bardstown, unlawful access to a computer, first-degree; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value; persistent felony offender, first-degree. Bond is $50,000. Booked at 12:49 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Evan James Lyons, 29, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash. Booked at 1:04 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Amber Sue Nicole Gritton, 31, Bardstown, failure to appear; possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession of marijuana. Bond is $500 cash. Booked at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jalee Edward Humphrey, 38, Stanford, failure to appear; theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, $1,000 to less than $10,000 value (2 counts). Bond is $5,000 unsecured. Booked at 2:26 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Desirae Belle Hoover Swarts, 21, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) no visible injury. No bond. Booked at 3:18 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-