Obituary: Rose Ann Stallard, 80, Bardstown

Rose Ann Stallard, 80, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023, at Signature Healthcare at Colonial. She was born Nov. 25, 1943, in Louisville to the late James William and Eleanor Beatrice Hays Stallard. She was a member of the former Soul Harbor Assembly of God. She liked to listen to music and doing crafts.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, Virgie Lee Stallard; and two brothers, Jack Stallard and Mack Stallard.

She is survived by one brother, John William Stallard of Louisville; four nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and a host of cousins and friends.

The funeral is noon Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in the Mount Washington Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

-30-