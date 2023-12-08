Obituary: Francis Rhodie ‘Henry’ Smith, 87, Bardstown

Francis Rhodie “Henry” Smith, 87, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023, at his home. He was born Sept. 2, 1936, in Bardstown. He retired from Seagram’s Distillery. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, a member of American Legion Post 121, and St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved gardening and was known for homegrown tomatoes. He enjoyed beekeeping. He never met a stranger and was a great father and grandfather. He was known as jumping jack cause he loved to dance. He was an avid talker, and University of Kentucky basketball fan.

His family would like to give a special thanks to Hospice of Nelson County, Julie, Ray, and Leann of Flaget Memorial Hospital.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley H. Smith; his parents, William Rhodie and Dorothy Smith; three sisters, Faye, Annie, and Dolly; and two brothers, Joe Pat Smith and Paul Smith.

He is survived by four children; Jeannie Wigginton, Joseph Anthony Smith, Carol (Mark) Walker, and Mary J. Gibbs; five sisters, Theresa, Joan, Alice, Clara, and Barbara; one brother, Iky; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one special friend, Bernice Totten; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating. Burial is in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Shepherdsville.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday,, Dec. 12, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

