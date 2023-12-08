Obituary: Jean Clements Boone, 95, Springfield

Jean Clements Boone, 95, of Bearwallow Rd., Springfield, died at 8:36 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at her home.

She is survived by one daughter, Nancy (Bill) Clark of Lexington; one son, Fred (Betsy) Boone of Springfield; one sister, Marilyn Ballard of Bardstown; three brothers, Fred Clements Jr., Bob Lee Clements and Butch (Marcia) Clements, all of Lexington; 46 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3:30-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Sunday prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

