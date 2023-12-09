Obituary: Joseph Raymond Mattingly, 95, New Hope

Joseph Raymond Mattingly, 95, of New Hope, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at Windsor Gardens in Bardstown while praying the Rosary with his family. He was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Louisville. He was a retired employee of General Electric. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a founding member of the New Hope Fire Department and served as their first fire chief. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, the Bardstown Knights of Columbus Council # 1290, and the St. Thomas Men’s Club.

JOSEPH RAYMOND MATTINGLY

He was preceded in death by two sons, Gerald Lee Mattingly and infant Joe Pat Mattingly; three siblings, Mary Evelyn Mattingly, Thelma Raley and Ruben Mattingly; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Survivors include his wife of 72 years, Louise Mattingly; three daughters, Mary Thompson (Tommy) of Saint Francis, Dee Keeling (Skeets) of Bardstown and Lois Mouser (Joe) of Punta Gorda, Fla.; seven sons, Philip Wayne Mattingly of Springfield, Ray Mattingly of Loretto, Bert Mattingly (Martha) of Bardstown, Johnny Mattingly (Shannon) of New Braunfels, Texas, Dooley Mattingly (Jill) of New Haven, Kevin Mattingly (Sherry) of New Hope, and Eddie Mattingly (Martha) of Lebanon; one daughter-in-law, Rita Mattingly of Balltown; one brother, Irvin Mattingly (Linda) of Lebanon; 31 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. James W. Graf, the Rev. Matthew Hardesty and the Rev. Ken Fortener officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer served with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may go to the New Hope Fire Department or the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Jeremy Mattingly, Alan Thompson, Jesse Thompson, Greg Mattingly, Jason Mattingly, Chad Mouser, Cameron Mattingly, Aaron Mattingly and Josh Mattingly. The other grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

-30-