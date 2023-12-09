Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 8, 2023

Jason Lee Dishon, 30, Shepherdsville, contempt of court. Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, by the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert James Thomas, 38, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 4:14 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Michael Todd Nalley, 55, Bardstown, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 5:58 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

Asariel Rodriguez Herber, 38, Lebanon, driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 7:08 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, 2023.

-30-