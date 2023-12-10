Obituary: Sharon B. Filiatreau, 80, Bardstown

Sharon B. Filiatreau, 80, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, at Sanders Ridge in Mount Washington. She was born Jan. 21, 1943, in Muskogee, Okla. She was owner of Joe Filiatreau Floor Covering. She was a member of Flaget Auxiliary, Nelson County Homemakers, Stephen Foster Music Club, St. Joseph Catholic Church, and St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church, where she sang in the choir.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Deacon Joe Filiatreau; and her parents, Luel and Imogene Boone.

She is survived by one daughter, Beth (Jeff) Lear of Bardstown; three sons, Chris (Pam) Filiatreau, Tim (Julia) Filiatreau, and Chad (Jessica) Filiatreau, all of Bardstown; five sisters, Joyce Boone of Louisville, Maureen Bell of Bardstown, Linda Kelly of Bardstown, Joan McClaskey of Bloomfield, and Helen “G.G.” Boone of Independence; one brother, Gerry Boone of Bardstown; 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Kien Nguyen officiating. Burial is at a later date in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, and 9-10:15 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may go to St. Gregory The Great Catholic Church or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

