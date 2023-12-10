Obituary: Richard Wayne ‘Ricky’ Humphrey, 61, Boston

Richard Wayne “Ricky” Humphrey, 61, of Boston, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born May 3, 1962, to E.B. and Linda Mudd Humphrey in Nelson County. He was a real estate agent, a beekeeper, a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He loved being outdoors, and hunting and fishing. He was of the Catholic faith.

He was preceded in death his father, E.B. Humphrey; and an infant son, Ethan B. Humphrey.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy Douglas Humphrey; one daughter, Katelyn (Justin) Carwile of Bardstown; his mother, Linda Mudd Humphrey of Bardstown; one sister, Lisa (Martin) Thompson of Bardstown; one brother, Joseph Scott (Peggy) Humphrey of Mount Eden.

The funeral is 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Johnson officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

