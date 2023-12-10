Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023

Justice Ajiah Hall, 24, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; disorderly conduct, second-degree. No bond. Booked at 2:02 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023,, by the Bloomfield Police Department.

Ashton Michael Rogers, 18, Bardstown, terroristic threatening, third-degree; operating on a suspended license; no registration plates; careless driving; violation of conditions of release. Bond is $2,500 cash. Booked at 4:29 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Paull D. Schweickhardt, 40, Louisville, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 7:18 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-