Obituary: Nancy Jean Devers, 88, Hodgenville

Nancy Jean Devers, 88, of Hodgenville, died Dec. 8, 2023, at Sunrise Manor. She was a homemaker, a personal caregiver, a former member of St. Ann Catholic Church in Howardstown, and a current member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville.

NANCY JEAN DEVERS

She was preceded in death by her parents, John C. and Josephine Brey; her loving husband, John Devers; one son, David Lloyd Devers; one grand-daughter, Angelina Marielle Devers; and eight siblings, Elizabeth Greenwell, Doris Clan, Rita Gibson, Beulah Devers, Louis Brey, John E. Brey, Fredaline Clark, and Kenneth Brey.

She is survived by one son, Eric Devers; one brother, Joseph Ramey Brey (Jacqueline); five grandchildren, Bethany Devers, Nicole Devers, Christina Devers, Jonathan Devers and Samantha Hahn; and four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Gryffin, Ryker, and Freya.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. xx, 2023, at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Hodgenville with burial in St. Joachim Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2023, and after 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. xx,, 2023, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven with a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Hosparus.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

-30-