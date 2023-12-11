Bardstown Baptist Church hosts Live Nativity scene this weekend, Dec. 15-17

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Bardstown Baptist Church will once again present its time-honored Christmas Live Nativity on the front lawn of the church from 6 to 8 p.m. on the evenings of Dec. 15-17, 2023.

Members and live animals will be re-enacting the manger scene and the birth of the baby Jesus.

Following your visit with the Live Nativity, guests are invited to come into the Fellowship Hall as you stroll through the beautifully decorated Festival of Trees enjoying hot chocolate and sweets and a special activity for children. Bring the whole family and kick off this glorious season.

Bardstown Baptist Church is located at the corner of North Third Street and West Brashear Ave.

For more information go to our website at bardstownbaptist.com, visit us on Facebook or call the church office, (502) 348-3866.

