Nelson County Jail Logs — Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023

Dytwan Curtis Jamel Chatman, 28, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:55 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Todd Andrew Cross, 43, Bardstown, assault, fourth-degree (minor injury); parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:53 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Keith Terrell, 44, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $240 cash. Booked at 3:53 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, by the Department of Fish & Wildlife.

Patriciak Leann Knopp, 39, Bardstown, possession of controlled substance, first-degree (cocaine); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a forged prescription for a legend drug. No bond. Booked at 8:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

-30-