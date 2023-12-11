Obituary: Sarah Fay Tatum, 84, Boston

Sarah Fay Tatum, 84, of Boston, died Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at her home with her family by her side.

She was a Baptist by faith and a member of Bardstown Junction Baptist Church. She was devout in her faith, she read her Bible daily and loved sharing the Gospel. She retired from Cintas. She was an amazing cook and hostess. She loved hosting her large family, sharing a meal, laughs, and love. She was a true pillar of the family, always present and supportive, her guidance will forever remain treasured.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sammy Tatum; one son, Steven Tatum; her parents, Clarence and Pansy Phillips; six siblings, Barbara, Delores, Kathleen, Agnes, Elizabeth and Irvin; and four grandchildren, Kathryn Michelle Tatum, Jason Tatum, Shauna Richardson and Victoria Niki Richardson.

She is survived by four daughters, Trina Smith (Freddie), Debra Myers, Janet Dailey (Allen) and Linda Vittitoe (Tommy); two sons, Sammy Wayne Tatum (Shelia) and Charles Michael Tatum (Karen); two sisters, Joyce Maulden (Skip) and Eva Vanvactor (Larry); 22 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several additional family members and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home with Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial is in Vine Hill Cemetery.

Visitations is 1-8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023,

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-