Obituary: Trevvon Le’nique Smith, 26, Bardstown

Trevvon Le’nique Smith, 26, of Bardstown, transitioned from this world on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, at home. She was born June 19, 1997, in Louisville to the late Shonda Lee Smith. She was a member of St. John AME Zion Church.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Charles and Waldean Lydian and James M. and Christine Smith; and one infant cousin.

She is survived by four brothers, Shazzon Mumphrey, Jonathan Burris, Patrick Pool, and Jason Pool, her grandparents, Margaret and James Beverly Smith Sr; her grandfather, Sonny “Paw Paw” Mumphrey; one uncle, James “Jay” Smith Jr.; a special aunt, Darlene Woodson Croom; a best friend, Jaz Kimberland; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at Barlow Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe Marshall Sr. and the Rev. Roscoe Linton officiating.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 at the church. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery with the repass to follow at St. Monica Church.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

