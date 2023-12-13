City Council gives state OK to move utilities for western bypass work

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 — The Bardstown City Council voted Tuesday night to allow the state’s Department of Transportation to relocate the city’s water and sewer lines as needed for a section of the city’s western bypass that will connect Boston Road with KY 245 at Wilson Parkway.

The project is 100 percent state-funded, Mayor Dick Heaton told the council. He said the state hopes to start on the project by late Spring or early Summer.

APPPOINTMENTS. The council approved a number of appointments for a variety of the boards and commissions. The list included:

Jeff Crowe was reappointed to a three-year term on the Bardstown-Nelson County Tourist Commission effective Dec. 31, 2023. Crowe currently serves as chair of the commission.

Wes Parrish was appointed to the Development Review Board beginning 1/1/2024.

Pat Hagan, was appointed to a three-year term on the Historical Review Board effective Jan. 10, 2024.

Eric Garris was appointed to a three-year term on the city tree board effective Jan. 24, 2024.

Nick Kipper was appointed to a three-year term on city tree board effective Jan. 24, 2024.

Shonna Sheckles was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Janet Tonge thru March 1, 2025.

In other business, the council:

— approved a new mobile food permit for Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee of E’town. The owners also operate the Kona Ice mobile food truck.

— heard Heaton announce City Hall will be closed Monday, Dec. 25, and Tuesday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holiday, and closed Monday, Jan. 1, and Tuesday, Jan. 2 for the New Year’s holiday.

