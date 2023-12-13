Obituary: Edward Nelson ‘Eddie’ Deep, 85, Lebanon

Edward Nelson “Eddie” Deep, 85, of Lebanon, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born Aug. 8, 1938, in Lebanon to the late Edward A. Deep and Catherine Marie Deep.

He is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, as well as the proud grandson of Lebanese immigrants. He was so proud of his own grandchildren — Clay Lanham, Isaac Lanham, Adrian Lanham, Abe Deep, Isabella Kerpestein, Emma Kerpestein, Frost Perry, Orion Perry and great-grandson Rhett Lanham.

In addition to his family and Lebanese food, he had a great love of hunting and the outdoors and enjoyed sharing this love with others. He hunted deer for 68 consecutive years, including 2023. He was passionate about wildlife conservation, and devoted time to the National Wild Turkey Federation, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, and Ducks Unlimited. His wit and humor made an impression on everyone he met. There are many stories that he recounted through the years, and perhaps the most well-known is from his high school career. As a student, he was brave enough to drive his Jeep right up the front steps of Lebanon High School, only backing down when he heard the creaking of the old wooden floors. Over his lifetime, he owned and operated several businesses in Lebanon, retiring at the age of 82.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Elizabeth Deep.

He was survived by his loving wife, Louise Deep of Lebanon; four daughters, Jackie (Neil) Lanham of Lebanon, Susan (Robert) Kerpestein of Louisville, Allison Deep (Ben Perry) on Minnesota and Mary Marleen Deep of Somerset; two sons, Brad (Carolyn) Deep of Coxs Creek and Justin (Melissa) Deep of Lexington; two sisters, Sandra (Robert) Nally of Murfreesboro and Martha Ann Deep of Lebanon; one brother, David Deep of Louisville; eight grandchildren, Clay Lanham, Issac (JoHanna) Lanham, Adrian Lanham, Abe Deep, Isabella Kerpestein, Emma Kerpestein, Frost Perry and Orion Perry; and one great-grandson, Rhett Lanham.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at Bosley Funeral Home with a 7 p.m. prayer service, and 9-11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at St. Augustine Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine Catholic School, 236 S. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

