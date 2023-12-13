Obituary: Robert Lee ‘Bob’ Parrott Jr., 71, Springfield

Robert Lee “Bob” Parrott Jr., 71, of Bardstown Rd., Springfield, died at 4:32 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.

ROBERT LEE “BOB” PARROTT JR.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Keene Parrott; three daughters, Michelle (Travis) Oldham of Mount Washington, Jessica (Kevin Devine) Smith of Springfield and Karen (Jeremy) Boblitt of Willisburg; two sisters, Jean (Tommy) Butcher of Galax, Va. and Sandy (Terry) Warner of Springfield; one brother, Frank Parrott of Lebanon; and eight grandchildren.

The funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, and 7-9:30 a.m. Thursday at Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Rose Bereavement Committee.

The Hale-Poliln-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

-30-