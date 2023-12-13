Obituary: Donna Magee, 73, Bardstown

Donna Magee, 73, of Bardstown, a native of Marion, Mass., died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born July 3, 1950, in New Bedford, Mass. She enjoyed spinning wheels, and her collection of Dept. 57 New England village items.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Beatrice Faust.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Magee; her daughter, Taevia Magee; two brothers, Steve Faust and Richard Faust; one sister, Kathleen Green; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with no services.

Barlow Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

-30-