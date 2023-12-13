Obituary: Linda C. Alvey Newton, 68, St. Francis

Linda C. Alvey Newton, 68, of St. Francis, died of cancer Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Aug. 23, 1955, in New Hope to the late John Albert and Mary Agnes Hagan. She was a graduate of Nelson County High School and wa a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She formerly worked as a childcare teacher with the Loretto Child Care Center.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William “Bill” Alvey in 1990 and her second husband, Jerry Newton in 2018; one infant daughter, Malinda Alvey; and three brothers, Alton Wayne, James Randy, and Steven “Hank” Hagan.

Survivors include one daughter, Amanda Carlton (David) of Loretto; one son, Patrick Alvey (Stacy) of Loretto; one stepson, Jeremy Newton (Jacque) of Bardstown; one sister, Wanda Jones (Tom) of Louisville; four brothers, Joe Hagan (Fay) and Larry Hagan (Diane), both of Loretto, Keith Hagan of New Hope, and Danny Hagan of Buffalo; nine beloved grandchildren, D. J. Carlton, Dallas Carlton, Cody Alvey, Ethan Alvey, Alivia Alvey, Lexi Jo Newton, Janet Newton, Devan Newton and Landon Miller.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church with the Rev. Richard Goodin officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with a 7 p.m. prayer service with Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Larry Hagan, Keith Hagan, Devan Newton, Dallas Carlton, Steve Mudd, and Patrick Alvey. Honorary pallbearers are the other grandchildren.

The Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

