Obituary: Elizabeth “Gail” Lopez, 47, Bardstown

Elizabeth “Gail” Lopez, 47, of Bardstown, died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at her home. She was born Oct. 25, 1976, in Bardstown. She worked as a child care provider, loved her grandbabies, kids, and her dog Izzy. She loved singing karaoke.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudio “Adan” Lopez.

She is survived by one daughter, Ariana Elizabeth Lopez (Christian); one son, Casey Armando Lopez (Tessa); three sisters, Cyndi Alonzo (Felipe), Sherri Morales (William) and Stephanie Nalley, all of Bardstown; four grandchildren, Adrian, Noah, Elliana and Nicolas; her parents, Herman and Mary Nalley; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Barlow Funeral Home with burial in St. Joseph Cemetery with Deacon Scott Turner and Deacon Arnold Downs officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 at Barlow Funeral Home.

