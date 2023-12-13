KSP charge Lebanon man with child sexual exploitation offenses

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023 — A Marion County man was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged by Kentucky State Police with possession of child sexual abuse material.

JOSEPH ADAM MATTINGLY

Joseph Adam Mattingly, 36, of Lebanon, was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

The investigation resulted in an interview with Mattingly Tuesday in Lebanon. Computer equipment believed to have been used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic lab for examination.

The investigation is ongoing.

Mattingly was charged with ten counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance under 12 years old, a Class C felony punishable by 5 to 10 years in prison.

Mattingly was lodged in the Marion County Detention Center with a $25,000 bond.

-30-