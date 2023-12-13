Obituary: Mary Edward Laswell Brown, 99, formerly of New Haven

Mary Edward Laswell Brown, 99, of Elizabethtown, formerly of New Haven, died Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Oct. 4, 1924, in Lyons Station to the late Edward and Mary Belle Thomas Laswell. She was a secretary for the New Haven public school system. She was a member of the Methodist women’s club. She loved playing cards, and going to the Lincoln Jamboree.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, her husband of 34 years, Hank Brown; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Brown; and one son, John Wayne Brown.

She is survived by one daughter, Rhondalyn (Larry) Waddell of Elizabethtown; two sons, Steve (Carol) Brown and Mark (Lucy) Brown, both of Elizabethtown; 10 grandchildren; 18, great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec.16, 2023, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home in New Haven. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery with Bro. Neal Janes officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

