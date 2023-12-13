Obituary: William Brown ‘Bill’ Sisco, 99, Bardstown

William Brown “Bill” Sisco, 99, of Bardstown, died Friday, Dec. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born March 3, 1924, to the late Braxton Brown and Daisy Woodard Sisco. He was a retired teacher for the Nelson County Board of Education. He was a graduate of Centre College, where he was a member of SAE and Phi Beta Chi Fraternities. He received his Masters from Eastern Kentucky University and also had his Rank1 teaching certificate. He had received National Science Foundation Grants in Virginia, at the University of Kentucky and Murray State University.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, George Ann Sisco Brisco; and his ex-wife, Barbara Ann Sisco.

He is survived by one son, Alex Braxton “Brax” Sisco of Bardstown; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has followed his wishes for cremation and there will be no public services. A private burial will be held at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

