Nelson County Jail Logs — Dec. 11-13, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 11, 2023

Christopher Lee Trenet, 43, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 1:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Jacquelynn Rene Hipps, 44, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); a prescription controlled substance not in the proper container; possession of drug paraphernalia. No bond. Booked at 1:57 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 20223, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Joseph Devin Cahoe, 33, Willisburg, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines. Bond total is $738 cash. Booked at 6:35 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

James Jackson Manning, 30, Hodgenville, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:26 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,, by Probation & Parole.

Matthew Ryan Turner, 34, Bardstown, parole violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 2:33 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Tyree Maran Kaufman, 41, Bardstown, obstructing governmental operations (2 counts); resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; fleeing or evading police, first-degree (motor vehicle); no registration plates; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon (2 counts); receiving stolen property (firearm)(2 counts); trafficking in controlled substance, first-degree (4 grams or more cocaine); possession controlled substance, first-degree (drug unspecified); trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); violation of conditions of release. Bond is $31,000. Booked at 4:59 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023 by the Bloomfield Police.

Jonathon Caleb Monroe, 28, Bloomfield, failure to appear. Bond is $200. Booked at 8:52 p.m. Monday, Dec. 11, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tawny Naomi Warren, 39, Boston, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond total is $500 cash. Booked at 9:55 p.m. Monday, Dec. 112, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023

Jonathon William Maupin, 30, Bardstown, faillure to appear. Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023 by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Corey Callahan, 35, Campbellsville, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023.

Thomas Jerome Mudd, 59, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond is $150 cash. Booked at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

James Anthony Williamson, 39, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Sierra Devonia Davidson, 36, Louisville, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, $1,000 to $10,000 value; fleeing or evading police, second-degree (on foot); criminal trespassing, third-degree). Bond is $10,000 surety. Booked at 4:43 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Harley Jermone Davidson, 35, Louisville, failure to appear; probation violation (for felony offense). Bond is $25,000 cash. Booked at 6:16 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023

Chevarian Quinta Tonge, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $5,000 cash.

Booked at 1:51 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brittany Paige Mitchell, 24, Bardstown, operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device; driving on a DUI-suspended license. No bond. Booked at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2024, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Robert Anthony Green, 53, Bardstown, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $5435.21 cash. Booked at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by Louisville Metro Police.

Ozzie Franklin Ray East, 29, Buffalo, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Lennie Clifton Vincent, 43, Hodgenville, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Alexzandrea Tessapearl Lucas, 32, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; failure to or improper signal; failure to appear. Bond is $100 cash.

Booked at 4:21 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Rachel Elizabeth Hodge, 23, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense). No bond. Booked at 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Joseph Todd Gribbins, 50, New Hope, possession of marijuana; criminal mischief, first-degree. No bond. Booked at 5:43 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Avery Lewis, 34, Bardstown, flagrant non-support; failure to appear. Bond total is $1,245 cash. Booked at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Chelsie Marie Dalton, 25, Bardstown, alcohol intoxication in a public place; assault, fourth-degree (domestic violence) minor injury. No bond. Booked at 10:28 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-