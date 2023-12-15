Nelson County Jail Logs — Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023

Joshua Richard Cahill, 40, Bardstown, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bond is $250 cash. Booked at 3 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Tabitha Ann Westfall, 30, Lexington, public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); a prescription controlled substance not in proper container; possession controlled substance, third-degree, drug unspecified. No bond. Booked at 4:05 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Joshua Robert Hall, 40, Lebanon, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:20 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Shane Michael Ramsey, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. Bond is $1,000 cash. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Nathan Kyle Ramsey, 27, Bardstown, failure to appear; non-payment of court costs, fees or fines; failure to appear. Bond total is $1.192 cash. Booked at 12:54 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrick Lamonte Frazier Jr., 28, Louisville, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 1:43 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-