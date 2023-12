Obituary: Jeanette Jameson Caldwell Roberts, 72, Louisville

Jeanette Jameson Caldwell Roberts, 72, of Louisville, died Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, at Windsor Gardens. She was a native of Michigan and born Nov. 2, 1951. She was best known as Mom and Gran, and a Gran to everyone. She was an avid book reader, and an expert candy maker.

She was lovingly cared for by Lori and Joni of Bardstown.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Roberts; her parents, Donald and Beatrice Jameson; and five siblings, Cindy, Tom, Andrea, Marvin and Michael.

She is survived by her three children, one daughter, Lisa (Charlie) Thompson; two sons, Tommy (Julie) Caldwell and Jerry Caldwell; two siblings, Ron and David; seven grandchildren, Jessica (Ivy), Donald, Brittany, Carsyn, Nathan, Abigail and Miles; one great-grandson, Caleb; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with a private graveside at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

