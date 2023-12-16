Obituary: Bradley Lee Hutchinson, 53, Hodgenville

Bradley Lee Hutchinson, 53, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, at his home. He was an employee of Planet Fitness and Sun Tan City. He was a NASCAR fan, a super grandpa and spent many happy weekends racing at the dirt track.

BRADLEY LEE HUTCHINSON

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hutchinson; and his stepfather, Richard “Ricky” Newton.

He is survived by his wife, Christine Veirs Hutchinson of Hodgenville; one daughter, Melynn (Justin) Denny of Irvington; one son, Ethan “Bob” (Alex) Hutchinson of Hodgenville; his mother, Barbara Newton; three sisters, Tina (Wayne) Vittitow of Boston and Paula Manning and Rachel Ann Rothrock both of Elizabethtown; one brother, Robbie (Gayan) Hutchinson of Boston; one grandson, Truett Denny, and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Bro. Stewart Skaggs officiating. Cremation will follow.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the funeral home.

The Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

