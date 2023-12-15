Obituary: Tolbert Andrew ‘TA’ Milburn, 84, Chaplin

Tolbert Andrew “TA” Milburn, 84, of Chaplin, died Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, at Baptist Health Hardin Hospital in Elizabethtown. He was born Dec. 11, 1939, in Chaplin to the late James Robert and Matilda Hellard Milburn. He was retired from General Electric. He also liked to buy and repair washers and dryers and was a bus driver and did maintenance for Central Kentucky Head Start. He was a member of Chaplin Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Milburn; infant sisters, Mattie Jean and Gracie Milburn; twp sisters, Priscilla Smith and Pearl Hefley; and four brothers, Albert Milburn, Junior Milburn, James Luke Milburn and Tommy Milburn.

He is survived by two daughters, Donna (Bryan) Ethington of Versailles and Heather Wright of Campbellsville; three sisters, Betty (Bob) Money of Indiana, Katie (Grover “Peachy”) Dennison and Tammy Davis, both of Louisville; two brothers, Lee (Hazel) Milburn and Joe (Beverly) Milburn, both of Chaplin; four grandchildren, Shaun Ethington, Brandon (Amber) Ethington, Michael (Betty) Ethington and Devon Wright; and one great-grandchild, Hudson Lee Ethington.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Chaplin Baptist Church with Bro. Chad Fugitt and Bro. Mark Harrison officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Chaplin Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

