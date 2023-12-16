City of Bardstown’s Fall leaf collection will end Friday, Dec. 29th

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 — The 2023 Fall leaf pickup by the City of Bardstown will end Friday, December 29, 2023.

Our leaf collectors will be working diligently to collect all zones this week. Any leaves not collected after Friday will need to be bagged and put out with regular, weekly garbage.

If you have any questions, please contact us at City Hall, 502-348-5947.

Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

-30-