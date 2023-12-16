Nelson County Jail Logs — Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Friday, Dec. 15, 2023

Ann Taylor Smith, 32, Lebanon, speeding, 26 mph or more over speed limit; reckless driving; trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces); prescription controlled substance not in proper container. No bond. Booked at 9:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Labree Tillett, 31, Bardstown, probation violation (for felony offense) (2 counts). Bond is $10,000 cash. Booked at 9:52 a.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, by the Bardstown Police Department.

Teresa Louise Jackson, 35, Loretto, order of appearance. No bond. Booked at 12:34 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Ashley Darlene Wittlake, 45, Bardstown, possession controlled substance, first-degree (methamphetamine); possession, drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; operating on a suspended license. Bond is $5,000 cash. Booked at 1:07 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandon Gary Chambers, 24, Bardstown, probation violation (for technical violation). No bond. Booked at 3:44 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

-30-