Nelson County Jail Logs — Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023

Jerry Dewayne Nation, 44, Bloomfield, criminal trespassing, second-degree; criminal mischief, first-degree; violation of a Kentucky protective order. No bond. Booked at 3:33 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

-30-