Obituary: Harold Ray Prewitt, 89, Bardstown

Harold Ray Prewitt, 89, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at Robley Rex Veteran Center in Louisville. He was born Feb.17, 1934, in Bardstown to the late Dewey and Ora Lee Bowman Prewitt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy Prewitt; one granddaughter, Britney Joe Prewitt; one stepgrandson, Bradford Paul Shelton; two sisters, Ruby Ethel Morris and Bonnie P. Sweazy; and four brothers, Hansford “Hank” Prewitt, Marvin Prewitt, Bro. James Norris Prewitt, and William Kenneth Prewitt.

He was a retired 33-year employee of Salt River Electric, a farmer, a member of Wickland Baptist Church, and an Army veteran of the Korean War. He loved working in his yard.

He is survived by one daughter Pam (Brad) Shelton of Elizabethtown; one son, Joe (Eva) Prewitt of Bardstown; one sister, Blanche Hardin of Chaplin; one brother, David Cody (Marilyn) Prewitt,of Chaplin; five grandchildren, Missy (Corey) Lanham, Chad (Bobbi) Nalley, Brian (Melissa) Nalley, Matthew (Katie) Shelton and Kristle (Mike) Lewis; six great-grandchildren, Logan Lanham, Brooklyn Lanham, Waylan Lanham, Hayden Nalley, Shelby Nalley and Luke Shelton.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Rodney Lynch officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Wickland Baptist Church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

