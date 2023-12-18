Obituary: Kim Durall, 57, Bardstown

Kim Durall, 57, of Bardstown, died Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at her home. She was born April 18, 1966, in Bardstown. She was a self-employed photographer who loved taking care of her children and grandchildren. She was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Louisville.

KIM DURALL

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Barbara Metcalfe.

She is survived by her husband, Jeff Durall of Bardstown; three daughters, Ashley Metcalfe, Kathy Metcalf and Paige Metcalf, all of Bardstown; three sons, Brad (Tiffany) Durall of Sellersburg, Ind., Mark Spalding of Bardstown and Matt Durall of Shepherdsville; four sisters, Crystal (Chuck) Padgett, Melanie (Mike) Thompson, Gayle Graves, and Paulette Metcalf; one brother, Dana (Candy) Metcalf; six grandchildren, Gauge, Jaylen, Aubree, C. J., Karlee, and Dallas; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Louisville with burial in Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville with Dr. Mike Towler officiating.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20,, 2023, at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Louisville.

Memorial contributions may go to Hospice of Nelson County.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-