Obituary: Lisa Kaye Sloan Newton, 57, Bardstown

Lisa Kaye Sloan Newton, 57, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was born June 4, 1966, in Elizabethtown to the late Leonard and Ilene Swartz Sloan. She was a member of the Valley Creek Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by, one sister, Bonita Kay Sloan.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Anthony Newton of Bardstown; two daughters, Hailey (Anthony) Lilly of Bardstown and Shania Barnes of Elizabethtown; one son, Anthony Twainn Newton of Radcliff; one sister, Stacy (Craig) Moseley of Oregon; one brother, Greg Sloan of Elizabethtown; 11 grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, in the Chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

