Obituary: Elsie Edith Dyer, 95, Boston

Elsie Edith Dyer, 95, of Boston, died Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1928, in Boston to her parents, Ben F. Newman Sr. and Elsie Burchell Newman.

She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky where she obtained her teaching degree. She was a church worker and a homemaker. She worked at her family-owned business and was a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Thomas “Tommy” Dyer; her parents; and two siblings, Ben Jr. and Ruth.

Survivors include two daughters, Leah Dyer and Cara Shore (John); one granddaughter, Madeline Shore; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with Pastor Darron Chapman officiating. Burial is in Mount Moriah Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, and noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church or Temple Hill Apostolic Church.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston is in charge of the arrangements.

