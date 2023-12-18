Christmas, New Year’s holidays to change the city garbage collection schedule

NC GAZETTE / WBRT RADIO

STAFF REPORT

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023 — The City of Bardstown has announced its holiday garbage collection schedule.

CHRISTMAS WEEK. No collection on Christmas Day. Rest of the week will be collected on a one-day delayed basis.

NEW YEAR’S WEEK. No collection on New Year’s Day. Rest of the week, garbage pickup will be on a one-day delay.

Garbage customers are asked to have their cans placed curbside by 7 a.m.

-30-