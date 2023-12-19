Nelson County Jail Logs — Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Editor’s Note: The Nelson County Gazette believes the public has a right to know who has been arrested by local officials and lodged in the Nelson County Jail. The information below is a compiled list of daily booking logs from the jail. The bookings state the person(s) arrested and the charge(s) against them. This information is public record.

Monday, Dec. 18, 2023

Elizabeth Michelle Lyvers, 44, Elizabethtown, operating on a suspended license; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc.; failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle. No bond. Booked at 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by the Kentucky State Police.

Troy Lloyd Foster, 51, Mount Eden, alcohol intoxication in a public place; possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle; disorderly conduct, second-degree; resisting arrest. No bond. Booked at 12:18 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by the Greater Hardin County Task Force.

Steven Eric Brown,,40, Bardstown, operating on a suspended license; no insurance card; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation. No bond. Booked at 12:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

John O’Neal Shelton, 52, Hodgenville, failure to appear (3 counts). Bond total is $250 cash. Booked at 2:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by the LaRue County Sheriff’s Office.

Vernon Paul Chandler, 32, Bardstown, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 3:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by Probation & Parole.

Keegan Asa Dean Layne, ,23, Lexington, failure to appear. No bond. Booked at 5:47 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023,, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

Amanda Lynn Broaddus, 32, Columbia, failure to appear (2 counts). Bond is $2,000 cash. Booked at 11:14 p.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

