Obituary: Phyllis Lewis, 94, formerly of Chaplin

Phyllis Lewis, 94, of Taylorsville, formerly of Chaplin, died Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, at her home. She was born Jan. 13, 1929, in Chaplin to the late Earnest and Audrey Martin Adkins. She was a retired employee of Philip Morris and was a member of Plum Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed playing bluegrass music and loved fishing.

PHYLLIS LEWIS

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Lewis; two sons, Gary Lynn Lewis and Steve Allen Lewis; one sister, Mildred Shields; and two grandchildren, Bridgette Drummond and Kaye Sagracy.

She is survived by one grandson, Gary Lewis of Taylorsville; six great-grandchildren, Ashley Lewis, Austin Lewis, Haylie Lewis, David Drummond, Jesse Drummond and Wilby Ward; and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Jon Rohr officiating. Burial is in Highview Cemetery in Chaplin.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-